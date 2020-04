Comments by the Kremlin

Says that preparation for talks are ongoing

Says Russia is ready for cooperation with other oil exporters to stabilise the market

ICYMI, the OPEC+ virtual meeting was postponed from today to 9 April over the weekend. That caused oil prices to gap lower at the open and fall to $25.28 before recovering to $28.24 with the better risk mood helping. Currently, oil is down by 3% to $27.45.