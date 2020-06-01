Russia says that OPEC+ talks are ongoing, no need to get ahead of ourselves
Comments by the Kremlin spokesman
- Putin has no plans yet to meet with Russian oil companies
- Putin is in constant contact with energy minister Novak
Just some token remarks for now, as the bloc continues to plan to move their next meeting date from next week to 4 June instead. It will be interesting to see how Russia's compliance to the output cuts deal looks - and how it will look if they extend the deal - as OPEC itself is estimated to only achieve 74% compliance last month.