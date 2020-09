Russian energy minister Novak: All ministers confirm adherence to OPEC+ deal

Russian energy minister Novak speaks to Rossiya 24 TV

all ministers confirm adherence to OPEC+ deal.



Commercial inventory levels in August fell by 45 million barrels



Laggards confirm plans to compensate overproduction



Current global oil consumption seen at 93 million barrels per day



Current oil prices reflect market situation



Supply is 1.5 million to 2 million barrels per day lower than demand now



Oil demand to recover in full in 2nd quarter 2021







The price of WTI crude oil futures for November delivery is currently at $41.20. That's up $0.78 or 1.93%. The October contract goes off the board today and is currently trading at $40.91. That's up $0.75 or 1.87%.