Hold on a minute

The Russian envoy is now saying that he did not say there was a breakthrough in Iranian nuclear talks. However, there was significant progress, but unresolved issues still remain.









The price of crude oil is trading back above the $65 level at $65.15. That still down one dollar and $0.15 or -1.72%. It also takes price back above the 200 and 100 hour MAs at $65.16 and $65.30 respectively.