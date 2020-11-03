Russian oil firms indicate the may agree to an extension of OPEC+ production cuts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Energy Intel have the news on crude, citing Russian oil company sources 

  • the companies may be willing to go along with an extension of OPEC+ production cuts at their current levels into next year if current unsupportive market conditions persist
Energy Minister Alexander Novak held video-link talks with Russian oil company executives on Monday
  • no official comments from Novak or the companies afterward
Energy Intel add that the Russian companies would not support an increase in production cuts.



Energy Minister Alexander Novak
