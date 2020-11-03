Russian oil firms indicate the may agree to an extension of OPEC+ production cuts
Energy Intel have the news on crude, citing Russian oil company sources
- the companies may be willing to go along with an extension of OPEC+ production cuts at their current levels into next year if current unsupportive market conditions persist
Energy Minister Alexander Novak held video-link talks with Russian oil company executives on Monday
- no official comments from Novak or the companies afterward
Energy Minister Alexander Novak