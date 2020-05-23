Russian President Putin has ordered bail out measures for Russia's oil industry
Putin wants support for the country's oil industry against a background of the hefty cuts in output in agreement with other of the the world's main producers.
- Has given his government until June 15 to come up measures.
Will likely include:
- "special rates" for pipeline operator Transneft PJSC and Russian Railways JSC to charge for crude, petroleum product transport
- large oilfield servicing companies to be included on the government's list of systemically important companies (ands thus eligible for state support)
Via Bloomberg