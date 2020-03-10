Russia’s Energy Ministry will meet with the country’s oil companies to discuss future cooperation with OPEC

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters reporting this overnight - an upcoming meeting on Wednesday - according to unnamed sources.

  • "We plan to discuss whether to return to (cooperation with) OPEC or not," one of the sources said. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.
---
I can see Russia and OPEC working together again but Russia will not agree to that 1.5m bbl/day proposal any time soon …. ever. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose