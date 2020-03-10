Russia’s Energy Ministry will meet with the country’s oil companies to discuss future cooperation with OPEC
Reuters reporting this overnight - an upcoming meeting on Wednesday - according to unnamed sources.
-
"We plan to discuss whether to return to (cooperation with) OPEC or not," one of the sources said. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.
I can see Russia and OPEC working together again but Russia will not agree to that 1.5m bbl/day proposal any time soon …. ever.