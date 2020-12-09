Russia's Novak: Next OPEC+ meeting will happen on 4 January

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak

  • Output recovery pace depends on market conditions
  • OPEC+ decision on output is in Russia's interests
  • To raise output by 31% in January vs the minimal level this year
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX PlusFollowing the decision last week, OPEC+ will be meeting more regularly to try and balance market sentiment/price with further relaxing of the output cuts deal in the coming months. So far, oil is taking everything in stride as it is also one of the commodities to benefit from a weaker dollar with price now sitting closer to $46.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose