Russia's Novak: Next OPEC+ meeting will happen on 4 January
Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak
Following the decision last week, OPEC+ will be meeting more regularly to try and balance market sentiment/price with further relaxing of the output cuts deal in the coming months. So far, oil is taking everything in stride as it is also one of the commodities to benefit from a weaker dollar with price now sitting closer to $46.
- Output recovery pace depends on market conditions
- OPEC+ decision on output is in Russia's interests
- To raise output by 31% in January vs the minimal level this year