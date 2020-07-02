Russia's Novak: There's no decision yet to extend OPEC+ oil output cuts deal

Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak, comments





OPEC+ has shown efficiency amid current market volatility

It would be good if we changed our decisions as little as possible for several months

Then the market would see the situation as more stable

Russia continues to play it coy with the current agreement only to last through July at the moment. At the end of the day, it will all come down to the market reaction and OPEC+ members will play around that before committing to any further decisions.





As for June and July, I reckon one can expect better compliance to the output cuts deal in order to appease Saudi Arabia but anything beyond that remains up in the air surely.



