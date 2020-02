Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak





Coronavirus may drop global demand by 150k to 200k bpd

I think he's dropping some hints over the decision that Russia may make on the OPEC+ recommendation to cut output by an additional 600k bpd due to the virus impact.





Oil is dropping to session lows now, with WTI down 0.8% to $50.53, amid the more risk-off tone in the market as well during European morning trade.