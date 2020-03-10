Russia's Novak: Russia can hike production by 500k bpd in the near future

Says that the door is not closed for OPEC+ cooperation





OPEC call for deeper cuts is what led to disagreement

Russian oil market remains competitive amid lower oil prices

As Russia and Saudi Arabia go tit-for-tat in this war on oil output, it is hard to see prices hold up for too long as this continues. Novak also goes on to say that the next OPEC+ meetings could be held in May or June but don't hold your breath.





Both sides are playing this out hoping one side will cave in and until that happens, there is no reason why another OPEC+ meeting should be held.



