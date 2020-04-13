Russia's Novak says that the US has laws to formalise output cuts
Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak, via Interfax
No further details expanded from Novak with his comments above.
Well, the last I read is that the Trump administration cannot legally pressure producers to cut their output but I am guessing with many rigs already running underwater at this stage, the output cuts of around 300,000 bpd are mostly self-imposed.
I reckon Russia should be more focused about keeping their end of the bargain, considering the fact that they don't have a stellar compliance record in the previous OPEC+ pact.