Russia's Novak says that the US has laws to formalise output cuts

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Russian energy minister, Alexander Novak, via Interfax

No further details expanded from Novak with his comments above.

Well, the last I read is that the Trump administration cannot legally pressure producers to cut their output but I am guessing with many rigs already running underwater at this stage, the output cuts of around 300,000 bpd are mostly self-imposed.

I reckon Russia should be more focused about keeping their end of the bargain, considering the fact that they don't have a stellar compliance record in the previous OPEC+ pact.
ForexLive

