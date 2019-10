Says that Russia aims to fully comply with the current OPEC+ arrangement







Oil is down on the day as risk assets aren't really faring all too well amid continued 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' play on the trade truce. WTI is down 1.2% to $54.05 currently.

It is still early days to be talking about changes to the OPEC+ pact as the next big decision will only take place during the meetings in December.