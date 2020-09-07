Russia's oil minister Novak Friday comments weighing on oil prices in Asia Monday
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak spoke On Friday at an on-line oil conference.
In summary:
- oil demand globally could fall by 9 to -10 million barrels per day (bpd) this year
- due to the impact on economies of the COVID-19 pandemic
Via Reuters:
- “I have a rather more modest forecast, comparing to Goldman Sachs, for 2021. In my opinion, again, speaking about the average price per year, we could be in a corridor of $50 to $55 per barrel. But the volatility might be there,” he said via an interpreter.
(Novak referring to the Goldman Sachs Brent projection to $65/ barrel by Q3 of 2021 (and average $59.40 for the year)
(ps Link to that GS forecast is here - from last week)