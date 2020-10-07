Russia's Putin: We will work with any US president

Putin says that Russia is just an observer in the US election

He's putting a more neutral facade at the moment by saying that with Trump, there were a lot of success in Russia-US relations but Trump also imposed the most amount of sanctions ever against Russia by any US president.





As for Biden, he said that he welcomes Biden's statements of arms control noting that it is an important signal for future cooperation. But at the same time said Biden's anti-Russian rhetoric is something to that they will take note of.





