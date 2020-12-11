Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline announce delay in coronavirus vaccine program

The "product availability" has been pushed back to Q4 2021

The firms say that they will delay their vaccine program in order to improve immune response in the elderly, after finding that it has shown a low immune response in older adults in its Phase 1/2 study interim results.





This is a bit of a setback in terms of vaccine developments but I reckon it isn't likely to hurt sentiment much, if at all. The progress in other vaccine programs is arguably enough to keep investors hopeful as long as they don't encounter major problems down the road.

There is still scope for risk to pull back ahead of the year-end, but that will be an aside to the news above.