Saudi Arabia and Russia see signs of oil demand recovery

Saudi, Russian energy ministers held a phone conversation and issues a joint statement after their consultation

We remain firmly committed to achieving market stability

Confident that OPEC+ partners are aligned with our goals

Pleased with recent signs of improvements in economic, market indicators

Especially growth in oil demand and ease in concerns about storage limits

It is a positive development to see the two on "good terms" again after the breakdown in communication in March. Then again, with the oil market in its fragile state, both sides may play nice for now. I'm still skeptical about Russia delivering on their end of the bargain once conditions start to improve moving forward.











