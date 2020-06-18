Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases 4757 vs 4919 a day earlier

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from Saudi Arabia

Yesterday's reported 4919 was a record and this is the second-highest day. At almost 5000 cases per day, Saudi Arabia currently has the 7th worst outbreak after Brazil, the US, India, Russia, Mexico and Chile.
Also in Saudi news, OPEC's technical committee is meeting today and that will go a long way towards determining if there will be another output cut extension.
