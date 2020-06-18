Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases 4757 vs 4919 a day earlier

Subscription Confirmed!
Major indices mixed as stock trading gets underway for the day
GBPUSD falls to the lowest level since June 1
EURUSD falls to 38.2% and recent lows. Bounces.
The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
The pound gets a slight nudge higher from the BOE decision, what's next?
BOE's Bailey says BOE didn't discuss negative rates and yield curve control
Full statement of the BOE June monetary policy meeting
BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 0.10%, expands QE program by £100 billion
SNB says it has a very good dialogue with the US Treasury
SNB's Jordan: There is no specific limit for currency interventions