Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions - to allow domestic flights

Saudi Arabia adjusts curfew time to 3 p.m-6 am across the kingdom except for Mecca, effective Thursday

  • allows all prayers to be held in mosques starting May 31 until June 20 except for Mecca 
  • allows domestic flights after taking precautionary measures
  •  lifts ban on workplace attendance in both government and private sector 
  • lifts ban on travel between different areas
  • to reopen shops, malls from May 28
More generally, watch for other easing on flight restrictions - would be a boost for oil demand. 

