Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions - to allow domestic flights

Saudi Arabia adjusts curfew time to 3 p.m-6 am across the kingdom except for Mecca, effective Thursday

allows all prayers to be held in mosques starting May 31 until June 20 except for Mecca

allows domestic flights after taking precautionary measures

lifts ban on workplace attendance in both government and private sector

lifts ban on travel between different areas

to reopen shops, malls from May 28



Headlines via Reuters

---

More generally, watch for other easing on flight restrictions - would be a boost for oil demand.



