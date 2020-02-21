Saudi Arabia energy minister: WSJ story on cuts of output is "absurd and utter nonsense"
WSJ report suggested a potential 300K cut.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz is on the wires in reaction to an earlier Wall Street Journal article saying that they were mulling over a proposed 300K cut in output, says:
- Media report on Saudi Arabia considering break from OPEC+ alliance "absurd and utter nonsense"
- We will continue to act in a collective manner
- Saudi Arabia is in continuous communication and dialogue with all OPEC and OPEC+ partners
Crude oil futures are currently trading down $0.94 or -1.73% at $52.93. The low for the day reached $52.55. The high for the day was up at $53.86