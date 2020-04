The kingdom announces an earlier curfew time for the city of Dammam and the governorates of Qatif and Taif







ForexLive

This comes as the holy cities of Mecca and Medina are already observing 24-hour curfews to try and limit the spread of the virus outbreak in the kingdom.

The initial curfew times were supposed to be from 7pm to 6am local time, but they have now been extended to be from 3pm to 6am local time instead.