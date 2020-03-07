Saudi Arabia has slashed its oil price for all crude

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

State oil giant Saudi Aramco statement on Saturday - cuts its official selling price for April for all its crude grades to all destinations

  • its Arab light crude oil to the United States cut to a discount of $3.75 per barrel, down $7 a barrel from March
  • to Northwestern Europe to a discount of $10.25 per barrel to Ice Brent, down $8 a barrel
Comes in the wake of the crumbling of OPEC+ plans late in the week, the OPEC/Russia pact expired without further agreement after 3 years in place. 

State oil giant Saudi Aramco statement on Saturday - cuts its official selling price for April for all its crude grades to all destinations


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose