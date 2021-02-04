Coronavirus - Saudi Arabia has suspended all recreational activities, events for 10 days
Media source with the report, while another separate source says all gatherings have been banned for 30 days.
The suspension of recreational activities may be extended
The country is grappling with mounting COVID-19 cases.
More ... yep, second source of info correct also:
- Saudi Arabia to ban all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings and the like, in banquet and wedding halls or those in hotels, for 30 days