FT: Saudi Arabia is pushing to make a substantial cut in oil production when Opec meet

OPEC meet 5 and 6 March in Vienna, the Financial Times says Saudi Arabia is asking producers including Russia for a production cut of an additional 1m barrels a day

FT citing five people familiar with the talks,





Under the proposal, Saudi Arabia would account for the bulk of the new 1m b/d cut

Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Russia would split the rest

Deal not yet been agreed

Moscow still hesitant

This proposal is up from the 600k bpd proposal previously floated.







