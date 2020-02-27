FT: Saudi Arabia is pushing to make a substantial cut in oil production when Opec meet

OPEC meet 5 and 6 March in Vienna, the Financial Times says Saudi Arabia  is asking producers including Russia for a production cut of an additional 1m barrels a day

FT citing five people familiar with the talks,

Under the proposal, Saudi Arabia would account for the bulk of the new 1m b/d cut
  •  Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Russia would split the rest
  • Deal not yet been agreed
  • Moscow still hesitant
This proposal is up from the 600k bpd proposal previously floated. 

