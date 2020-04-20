Saudi Arabia, OPEC are considering cutting oil output ASAP, not waiting until May

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The headlines on this were a out earlier, but details were sparse, adding more now:

  • Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are considering cutting their oil output ASAP
  • Not waiting until next month (in May OPEC's recent production agreement with the US and Russia expires)
  • "Something has to be done about this bloodbath," said a Saudi official familiar with the matter. "But it might be a little bit too late."
via the Wall Street Journal, link here may be gated. 

