Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output next month, well above 10m barrels a day

Bloomberg report on the planned output cut citing "people familiar with the conversations, who asked not to be named to protect commercial relations"
  • plans to increase oil output in April
  • going well above 10 million barrels a day
  • Saudi Arabia has privately told some market participants it could raise production much higher if needed, even going to a record of 12 million barrels a day
Current Saudi production is about 9.7 millions a day

"That's the oil market equivalent of a declaration of war," said a commodities hedge fund manager, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.


