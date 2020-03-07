Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output next month, well above 10m barrels a day

Hard on the heels of Aramco slashing the price of its crude

Saudi Arabia has slashed its oil price for all crude Bloomberg report on the planned output cut citing "people familiar with the conversations, who asked not to be named to protect commercial relations"

plans to increase oil output in April

going well above 10 million barrels a day

Saudi Arabia has privately told some market participants it could raise production much higher if needed, even going to a record of 12 million barrels a day

Current Saudi production is about 9.7 millions a day





"That's the oil market equivalent of a declaration of war," said a commodities hedge fund manager, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.









Back up the truck!











