Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC+ rollover cuts through April-May

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Saudi Arabia wants to tighten the market

oil
Various reports suggest Saudi Arabia is arguing for rollover existing quotas through April-May.

Russia/Kazakhstan has argued for more production but they have to be feeling pretty good about oil prices right now and the opportunity get them even higher.

Another report citing a source says Saudi Arabia might keep its voluntary cut offline through April on the condition that overproducers make up for previous shortfalls.

This is almost a dream scenario for oil.

