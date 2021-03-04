Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC+ rollover cuts through April-May

Saudi Arabia wants to tighten the market





Various reports suggest Saudi Arabia is arguing for rollover existing quotas through April-May.





Russia/Kazakhstan has argued for more production but they have to be feeling pretty good about oil prices right now and the opportunity get them even higher.







Another report citing a source says Saudi Arabia might keep its voluntary cut offline through April on the condition that overproducers make up for previous shortfalls.







This is almost a dream scenario for oil.

