Can Saudi Arabia restore almost half the oil production within just days?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Posting this as info, just keeping up with developments. Whether its believable or not I dunno.

But here goes, thoughts from an  industry consultant Energy Aspects, comes via Bloomberg reports:
  • Saudi Arabia will probably restore almost half the oil production lost
  • as early as Monday
  • full resumption may take weeks though
  • Saudi will draw on reserves to maintain supply in coming days

---
