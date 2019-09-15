Can Saudi Arabia restore almost half the oil production within just days?
Posting this as info, just keeping up with developments. Whether its believable or not I dunno.
But here goes, thoughts from an industry consultant Energy Aspects, comes via Bloomberg reports:
- Saudi Arabia will probably restore almost half the oil production lost
- as early as Monday
- full resumption may take weeks though
- Saudi will draw on reserves to maintain supply in coming days
Earlier ICYMI:
- Drone attacks cut as much as 5mbpd of Saudi oil production
- It could be 'weeks' before Saudi oil production returns to full capacity
- Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack
- Platts on the oil price impact of the Saudi attack
- CAD, yen both higher in thin Monday opening forex markets
- Images released of the extensive damage to Saudi production facilities