Saudi Arabia reportedly won't join OPEC+ technical conference call this month

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The conference call is scheduled for 18 March

Bloomberg reports that a Saudi delegate has said that the kingdom won't be joining the call, which will involve Russia as well. This is like watching a high school drama really.


