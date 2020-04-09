Saudi Arabia said to be pushing for April baseline for oil output cuts - delegates

Author: Justin Low

Bloomberg with the headlines

Ouch. If anything, this just shows their lack of resolve in trying to reach a pact with other producers ahead of the meetings today and tomorrow.

Their April benchmark/baseline will be significantly higher as they have raised output to what is believed to be around 12.3 mil bpd after last month's OPEC+ deal fell apart.
ForexLive

So, any significant cut from that level needs to be taken into that context as Saudi Arabia was only pumping around 9.7 mil bpd in February.

