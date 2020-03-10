Saudi Arabia says that doesn't see wisdom in a OPEC+ meeting in May or June
The battle has just begunAs mentioned earlier, until either of them shows some willingness to compromise, there is no point for any more OPEC+ meetings moving forward.
Meanwhile, Russian energy minister Novak has just called a meeting with Russian oil companies for tomorrow to discuss more on the matter. I just don't see how either side will be backing off so early in the battle. So, expect many more months of this to come.