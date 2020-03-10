Saudi Arabia says that doesn't see wisdom in a OPEC+ meeting in May or June

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The battle has just begun

As mentioned earlier, until either of them shows some willingness to compromise, there is no point for any more OPEC+ meetings moving forward.

Meanwhile, Russian energy minister Novak has just called a meeting with Russian oil companies for tomorrow to discuss more on the matter. I just don't see how either side will be backing off so early in the battle. So, expect many more months of this to come.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose