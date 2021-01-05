Saudi Arabia says voluntary cut to amount to 1 mbpd in Feb-March

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Saudi Arabia delivers a larger cut

The rumour was for 400Kbpd but this is a surprise. They say production in Saudi Arabia will fall to 8.125mbpd from Feb 1. I have them at 8.990mbpd in Dec so that's not quite 1 mbpd. I'm not sure what the discrepancy is but that's a big cut either way and a positive surprise for oil.

WTI is at the highs of the day, up $2.45 to $50.13. A big, bullish candle is starting to take shape. I could see a squeeze into the close as well:
OPEC

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose