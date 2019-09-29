Saudi Arabia's head says attacks on oil facilities were an act of war by Iran

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince in an interview on US TV

Said oil prices could spike to "unimaginably high numbers" if the world does not come together to deter Iran

said he would prefer a political solution to a military one

agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the attacks were an act of war by Iran

a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy

US Sunday evening futures trade in oil is open, a little higher to begin the week.





