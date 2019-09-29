Saudi Arabia's head says attacks on oil facilities were an act of war by Iran

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince in an interview on US TV

  • Said oil prices could spike to "unimaginably high numbers" if the world does not come together to deter Iran
  • said he would prefer a political solution to a military one
  • agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the attacks were an act of war by Iran
  • a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy
US Sunday evening futures trade in oil is open, a little higher to begin the week. 

