Saudi Arabia's head says attacks on oil facilities were an act of war by Iran
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince in an interview on US TV
- Said oil prices could spike to "unimaginably high numbers" if the world does not come together to deter Iran
- said he would prefer a political solution to a military one
- agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the attacks were an act of war by Iran
- a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran would collapse the global economy
US Sunday evening futures trade in oil is open, a little higher to begin the week.