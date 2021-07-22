Saudi Aramco hack, $50 million ransom demand

Saudi Aramco is the world's most valuable oil company, had files leaked after a hack.

Associated Press reported that 1 terabyte of company data was illegally accessed. Company statement:

"Aramco recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third-party contractors"

"We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations, and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture."

AP further reported that the hackers demanded USD50m, payable in cryptocurrency, for deleting the data.



