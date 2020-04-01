Saudi Aramco oil supply has surged above 12 mil bpd - industry official

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports with the headline

This has been coming as per their announcement made already last month here. But the step up doesn't appear to be a gradual one with the kingdom already surpassing the 12 mil bpd mark on the first day of April.
