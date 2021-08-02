Saudi Aramco refutes reports claiming that the company is planning to start mining Bitcoin
There were reports over the weekend that Saudi Aramco, the third-largest company in the world, is planning to dive into the crypto space by expressing interest to mine Bitcoin. This is being denied now by the company:
"With reference to recent reports claiming the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate."