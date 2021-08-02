Saudi Aramco refutes reports claiming that the company is planning to start mining Bitcoin

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Aramco denies that it will embark on Bitcoin mining operations

There were reports over the weekend that Saudi Aramco, the third-largest company in the world, is planning to dive into the crypto space by expressing interest to mine Bitcoin. This is being denied now by the company:

"With reference to recent reports claiming the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate."

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose