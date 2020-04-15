Saudi Aramco reportedly offers struggling refiners option to defer crude payments

Reuters reports on the matter









The credit terms are said to be offered through unnamed Saudi banks, with sources revealing that they have been offered to at least four refiners in Asia and Europe.





Amid the output cuts agreed over the weekend, this looks like Saudi Arabia's attempt to try and sweeten terms for crude deliveries in order to bolster its market share.





The report says that Aramco has offered oil refiners in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days, amid the struggle with the collapse in demand in the oil market.