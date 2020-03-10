Saudi Aramco says they will supply its customers with 12.3 mil bpd in April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Saudi Arabia currently pumps around 9.7 mil bpd

The kingdom is showing that they mean business in the war with Russia as both countries look to battle for market share now and see who will cave first. Either way, the headline won't comfort oil traders as the reality of the situation continues to sink in.
