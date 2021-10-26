Saudi Aramco warns that spare oil production capacity is shrinking, a "huge concern"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest oil exporter, its head spoke in a Bloomberg interview.

  • said that "spare capacity is shrinking", adding that it was a "huge concern".
  • forecast that a pick up in the aviation sector in 2022 could deplete spare capacity
  • "It's now getting to a situation where there's limited supply -- whatever is left that's spare is declining rapidly."
OPEC+ next meet on November 4 and so far there is no indication of an increase in supply beyond what is already planned. A tight market is contributing to high prices, these comments from Saudi Aramco indicate that won't be changing much soon. 

