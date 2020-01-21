Saudi crown prince himself hacked Jeff Bezos' phone
MBS targeted Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had malware installed on his mobile phone after receiving a WhatsApp message evidently sent from the personal account of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Guardian reports.
This analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity.Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos's phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The discovery may help to explain (or at least raise questions about) how the National Enquirer received intimate photos of Jeff Bezos and a mistress that contributed to the breakup of his marriage.
Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was also killed 5 months after the hack.
Aside from the dramatic revelation itself, the news raises questions about Jared Kushner who has revealed that he frequently messaged MBS on WhatsApp.