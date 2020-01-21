Saudi crown prince himself hacked Jeff Bezos' phone





This analysis found it "highly probable" that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.





The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity.





Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos's phone within hours, according to a person familiar with the matter.

