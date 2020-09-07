Saudi cut to oil pricing weighing on prices in Asia Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Saudi Aramco have cut their October crude pricing for all grades to Asia and the US

  • the first cut to discount for U.S. Light oil to Asia since June
  • price reduction for the key Arab Light grade of crude is larger than expected
  • second consecutive month of reductions for barrels to Asia, first to the US 
  • Aramco will also lower prices for lighter barrels to northwest Europe & Mediterranean regions
Info via Bloomberg 

Earlier I posted on Novak:
Demand is drooping due to you know what .... 
Saudi Aramco have cut their October crude pricing for all grades to Asia and the US

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose