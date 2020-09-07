Saudi cut to oil pricing weighing on prices in Asia Monday

Saudi Aramco have cut their October crude pricing for all grades to Asia and the US

the first cut to discount for U.S. Light oil to Asia since June

price reduction for the key Arab Light grade of crude is larger than expected

second consecutive month of reductions for barrels to Asia, first to the US

Aramco will also lower prices for lighter barrels to northwest Europe & Mediterranean regions

Info via Bloomberg





Earlier I posted on Novak:

Demand is drooping due to you know what ....







