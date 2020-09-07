Saudi cut to oil pricing weighing on prices in Asia Monday
Saudi Aramco have cut their October crude pricing for all grades to Asia and the US
- the first cut to discount for U.S. Light oil to Asia since June
- price reduction for the key Arab Light grade of crude is larger than expected
- second consecutive month of reductions for barrels to Asia, first to the US
- Aramco will also lower prices for lighter barrels to northwest Europe & Mediterranean regions
Info via Bloomberg
Earlier I posted on Novak:
Demand is drooping due to you know what ....