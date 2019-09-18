Saudi defense ministry: Attack was unquestionably sponsored by Iran
Press conference from Saudi defense officials:
- Debris shown at press conference are evidence of Iranian aggression
- Total of 25 drones and missiles were used in attacks
Officials displayed drone and missile debris. Oil has rebounded to $58.80 from $58.20 on this press conference.
The implication from that market is that this increases the risk that they strike back. At the same time, if you're going to strike back, why are you holding a press conference?