Saudi energy minister confirms delay to OPEC+ meetings this week

The meeting times are delayed by two days

The news on this broke out over the weekend here but is now confirmed.





The postponement is said to "buy us some time to review things", according to the Saudi energy minister. This means the JTC meeting will take place on 1 December and then followed by the JMMC meeting on 2 December this week.





After which, the OPEC and OPEC+ ministerial meetings will take place although given the timeline and formalities, they could fit all of that in on Thursday too. But otherwise, it means that the meetings will run through to the weekend.



