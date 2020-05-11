Saudi energy minister: Cuts in output are designed to expedite rebalancing
Saudi energy minister speaking
The price of the BTI crude oil are trading at $24.50 down $0.24 or -0.97%. The July contract is trading down $0.56 or -2.14% a $25.61. Brent crude is trading down $1.02 or -3.29% at $29.95
- additional cuts and Saudi oil output in June are designed to expedite rebalancing oil market
- sees signs of the man picking up as several countries ease restrictions on movement lockdowns
- kingdoms deeper cuts are voluntary, encourages other oil producers to do the same
- more than surprised if by time OPEC+'s meets next in the June, the picture may not be more brighter