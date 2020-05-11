Saudi energy minister: Cuts in output are designed to expedite rebalancing

Saudi energy minister speaking

additional cuts and Saudi oil output in June are designed to expedite rebalancing oil market



sees signs of the man picking up as several countries ease restrictions on movement lockdowns



kingdoms deeper cuts are voluntary, encourages other oil producers to do the same



more than surprised if by time OPEC+'s meets next in the June, the picture may not be more brighter



The price of the BTI crude oil are trading at $24.50 down $0.24 or -0.97%. The July contract is trading down $0.56 or -2.14% a $25.61. Brent crude is trading down $1.02 or -3.29% at $29.95