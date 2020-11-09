Saudi energy minister says oil market still stable despite Libya return, new lockdowns

Adds that OPEC+ output deal could be extended if needed to be

We can tweak OPEC+ deal if there is consensus

New lockdowns won't impact demand to same extent as in April

We have choices, keeping flexibility

I reckon they can be pleased that the dollar slump in the past week has helped to take some of the focus away from the oil market's shortcomings as of late. Oil is up by a little over 2% on the day to near $38 currently.







