Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ will only take decision on oil output cuts in March
Adds that it is too early to talk about the decision at this point in timeWith the oil market "normalising" after recent US-Iran geopolitical tensions, there is a sense that we may have probably seen the peak for oil prices this year already.
The market continues to be well supplied and unless global growth/demand improves significantly over the coming quarters, it is hard to see a natural progression towards anything higher than $70 just off supply and demand alone.
In that sense, OPEC+ will definitely have to keep their current quotas to maintain any form of a floor in oil prices for the rest of the year at least.