Saudi energy minister: The jury is out on an oil output cuts extension

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The OPEC+ JMMC meeting yesterday ended with no formal recommendation

The question now isn't so much of it being 'if' but 'for how long' mostly. The debate internally within OPEC+ is between 3 and 6 months, so that will be decided in the meeting at the end of the month. For now, we'll have to wait and see.
OPEC
