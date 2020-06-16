Saudi oil exports to US points toward lowest level in 35 years

The demand and supply of crude oil impacting Saudi oil exports

Saudi oil exports to US plunge toward lowest level in 35 years. Needless to say the supply and demand for oil has been in imbalance as a result of the coronavirus and the Saudi self-imposed oil war.







US Baker Hughes rig counts have been steadily declining each week as domestic US producers adjust their supplies to the sharp price declines. Although price of WTI crude oil futures are well off low levels, at $37 they are still well below the $50-$60 area that the price roughtly traded through 2019.













