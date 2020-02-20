Saudi oil minister comments on coronavirus indicate his concern is rising

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman comments reported via Bloomberg, citing  'people who heard the comments'

In January he said he saw 'very little impact' but he appears to have ramped up the urgency.
Was asked about the impact of the coronavirus on oil
  • equated it with a burning house
  • can either treat it with a garden hose and risk losing the building, or call the fire brigade … calling the fire brigade would simply be acting responsibly, and you would save the house
Sounds like he will be quite keen to promote further production cuts at the next OPEC meeting (March 5 and 6) .

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman comments reported via Bloomberg, citing  'people who heard the comments'
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose