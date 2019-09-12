Saudi oil minister: Every OPEC+ country should pull its weight

Comment by Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz





OPEC+ must maintain high degree of cohesion

Every country should comply with oil output cuts

Will share our course of action for the future after today's meeting

Some cautionary words before the OPEC+ JMMC meeting begins later today in Abu Dhabi. Expect there to be plenty of talk and discussion on production cuts (current and future) but there shouldn't be any firm consensus or decision reached in the meeting today.



